The school board will have four qualified candidates to make their selection from. Letters of intent from those four were filed with the municipal schools for the full school board will discuss and consider. The position is that which will be vacated by Crystal Diamond, effective January 1 as she takes up her duties as state senator.
The school board will make the selection and the new board member will be installed to fill the position until the November elections. At that time the successful candidate and any other seeking the position can run for a full term on the board.
Those seeking the position are:
Mark Hedge, of Elephant Butte, who retired in August from his position at Hot Springs High School, where he taught biology for 29 years, heading the department and receiving many awards as well as leading the Envirothon team to seven state championships.
Christine LaFont, of Elephant Butte, has been a substitute teacher in the district for seven years and has three children who attend district schools. She has an extensive background volunteering and organizing both school and community functions and activities.
Helen Langham, of Truth or Consequences, taught in New York and Michigan before moving here 14 years ago. She has for the last 3 years worked in the Foster Grandparent’s Program at T-or-C Elementary School with third graders where she gained a deep appreciation for the students and staff of the schools.
Jamie Sweeney of T-or-C, currently the safety manager for the City of Truth or Consequences. She also served the city as a law enforcement officer and as a detention officer for Sierra County for many years before moving here from Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.