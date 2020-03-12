In a meeting light on action items, the big announcement at the March School Board meeting took place at the end. After returning from executive session, the board by unanimous vote, extended a contract offer to Channell Segura, Ed.D. for the position of Superintendent, that will be open as of July 1. Current superintendent Randy Piper announced last year his intention to retire at the end of his contract, which runs through the end of June. The board conducted interviews of prospective candidates in February.
Most recently, Dr. Segura has served at the AVID Center in Santa Fe as the New Mexico Program Director for the western region. She has also held various positions, including Assistant Superintendent for the Santa Fe Public Schools and Principal at Capital High School. Dr. Segura started out as an English teacher and AVID coordinator at Capital, where she is an alumna. She is a graduate of the University of New Mexico, where she received a master’s degree in secondary education and teaching, and a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in educational and organizational leadership and administration.
•The board also approved the recently completed 2019 audit. The final report for the audit, which received state approval in February, found no issues and received an unmodified opinion from the auditors, which is the highest level possible.
•The board also heard a brief report from Lillis Urban, the superintendent of Elephant Butte State Park. Ms. Urban’s brief remarks were to introduce herself to the board and to open a dialog concerning ways that the park could better serve the schools. She was very interested in ways in which the park can connect with the community, recognizing its role in the shared history and culture of the community.
•The board approved an application for a grant to replace the fiber-optic inner ring, that serves central offices and the four schools in T-or-C. The current cable has had multiple issues, with breaks, splices and outages becoming more frequent problems. A similar grant was awarded last year to fund a fiber-optic cable from central to Arrey Elementary School, connecting them into the network that serves the other four schools of the district. That project has begun, with completion anticipated by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year in August.
