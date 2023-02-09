In approving two proposed ordinances February 8, members of the Truth or Consequences City Commission effected a merging of the now former golf course advisory board into the more active parks and recreation advisory board. This newly combined body will be composed of five appointed volunteer voting positions and three non-voting members from the city’s staff, including the golf course superintendent.
City leaders agreed that the new board would help to assure golf course operations and planning are consistently reviewed. At the same time, combining the advisory boards will lessen the number of community volunteers required to fill the established voting positions and better maintain regular activity.
•The February 8 regular meeting was also highlighted by the commission’s decision to postpone consideration of three proposed action items.
Seeking further information, a clarification of terms, and the development of related policies, board members respectively set aside a measure aimed at managing annual utility fee increases, a proposed mutual aid agreement with the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department, and two citizen memorial requests.
•In other action, commissioners endorsed publication of an ordinance to begin utilizing voter approved general obligation bond revenues, okayed a spur addition for the future Date Street and Highway 181 roundabout, and affirmed a lease agreement with the City of Elephant Butte.
