IMG_5904.JPG

In approving two proposed ordinances February 8, members of the Truth or Consequences City Commission effected a merging of the now former golf course advisory board into the more active parks and recreation advisory board. This newly combined body will be composed of five appointed volunteer voting positions and three non-voting members from the city’s staff, including the golf course superintendent. 

City leaders agreed that the new board would help to assure golf course operations and planning are consistently reviewed. At the same time, combining the advisory boards will lessen the number of community volunteers required to fill the established voting positions and better maintain regular activity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.