In a special meeting, July 21, the school board voted to approve the amended collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for the 2020-21 school year. Negotiations between the school board and the Truth or Consequences Education Association, the union representing most of the schools’ non-management and supervisory staff were reopened after the regular board meeting July 13.
At the July 13 meeting, questions arose concerning possible changes in the length of the coming school year. Proposed by Dr. Segura the board voted to apply for inclusion in the New Mexico Public Education Department’s (NMPED) extended learning program. This allows districts extend their calendar to add ten extra days of student instruction to help mitigate the negative impact to education caused by the school closures in March.
Extending the school year by additional days not covered by the proposed CBA necessitated reopening negotiations to amend the document to provide for the extra days. Simply stated, all staff will be compensated for those ten extra, non-contract days, at their daily rate of pay for the year.
Inclusion of the ten extra days also meant amending the proposed 2020-21 school year calendar. The version approved by the board will extend the school year to the end of May. The final day of classes will be May 31, with graduation being held on May 21. The other days needed to make up the ten additional instruction days came through minor adjustments throughout the year. See calendar elsewhere in this issue.
The approved calendar will be in effect for all five district schools. Arrey Elementary, which normally operates a modified year-round calendar, will be on the same schedule for this year. Arrey had originally been due to start their 2020-21 year on July 13. The NMPED Reentry Guidance allowed for schools to resume no earlier than August 3. By adopting the new calendar this will allow all teachers, including those at Arrey, to engage in the same preparation for the new virtual learning technology and professional development. It is anticipated that they will go back to a year-round calendar with the 2021-22 school year.
The final item the board took action on was to approve the salary schedules for all school district employees. This was tabled at the July 13 meeting until the other issues were resolved. The schedules did not need to be amended in any way from those presented at the earlier meeting.
All action items at the July 21 meeting were approved unanimously, 4-0, with Crystal Diamond being absent. The next scheduled school board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 10.
REGISTRATION NOTICE
If you haven’t registered your students for the 2020-2021 school year, please pick up a registration packet from your child’s school, fill it out, then turn it in to the front office staff. It is important to know that even if you plan to attend school 100% virtually, you still need to register. Middle and high school students need to choose their electives, or they will be chosen for you. If you have questions, please contact your child’s school.
Registration Dates:
TCES: August 3-4, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Phone: 575-894-8372
SEC: August 3-4, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Phone 575-894 8362
Arrey Elementary: Pick up registration packets in office any time. Phone: 575-267-4778
TCMS: Pick up registration packets in the front office any time. Phone: 575-894-8380.
HSHS: Pick up registration packets in the front office any time. Phone: 575-894-8350.
