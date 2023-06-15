The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and New Mexico State Parks Division are warning the public about hazardous conditions on the Rio Grande.
“The world-class Rio Grande in northern New Mexico attracts a high number of both private and commercial rafters from all over the country,” said BLM New Mexico State Director Melanie Barnes. “However, spring rainfall, rising temperatures, and record amounts of runoff from melting snow are filling our lakes, rivers, streams and reservoirs. River conditions can be dangerous if you are swimming or boating. Federal law requires that life jackets are worn at all times by all users while on rivers managed by the BLM. We urge all recreationists to keep safety as their number one priority.”
All boaters, rafters, and kayakers must comply with New Mexico and BLM regulations for boating safety, equipment and registration. The parks division, the state police and the sheriff of each county are responsible for enforcing the ‘Boat Act’ on all public waters in New Mexico.
A U.S. Coast Guard approved personal floatation device in good condition, of the proper size and fit and rated for white water rafting should be worn at all times by all persons on or in the river, regardless of age or swimming ability. In addition, boaters must carry a first aid kit adequate to handle common river injuries.
For non-self-bailing rafts, appropriate buckets must be on board each vessel; a length of rope at least equal to the length of the boat; a throw line at least 50 feet in length; patching and repair equipment, including an air pump; and a fire pan is required for all fires. Here are some additional safety tips and other key advice for planning your trip:
•Tell someone where you are going, when you expect to return, and where to call if you don't.
•Be sure your white-water skills and experience are equal to the river and the conditions. Never Float/Boat Alone.
•Know your limits of swimmers rescue and self-rescue on white water rivers. Know when and how to swim for an eddy.
•Reduce injuries by wearing protective footwear and proper clothing designed for river running.
•Helmets are always required for kayakers and canoeists. Rafters must wear helmets in Class IV and above water.
•Water temperatures on the Rio Grande are cold. Be prepared for extremes in weather, especially cold. Know about the dangers of hypothermia and how to deal with it. When air and water temperature add up to 120 degrees or less, hyperthermia is a high risk. Wear a wet suit and booties in spring to early summer and always in Class V water. Know early signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and dehydration in hot weather. Remember certain medications can complicate these types of environmental injuries.
•Know how to recognize and react to river hazards such as holes, wrap rocks, undercut boulders and walls, rock sieves, and horizon lines across the river.
•Never run a rapid unless you can see a clear path through it. Watch out for new snags after winter and spring floods.
•Allow the craft ahead of you to pass through the rapid before you enter it. This will avoid a double disaster if the leading boat blocks the channel.
•When in doubt, stop and scout. If you are still in doubt? Portage.
•Remote rivers through isolated wilderness should be approached with caution since aid is difficult or impossible to obtain in case of an accident.
The State Parks Division provides free eight-hour boating education classes online and in-person across the state.
