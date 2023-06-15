RioGrandeNM.jpg

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and New Mexico State Parks Division are warning the public about hazardous conditions on the Rio Grande. 

“The world-class Rio Grande in northern New Mexico attracts a high number of both private and commercial rafters from all over the country,” said BLM New Mexico State Director Melanie Barnes. “However, spring rainfall, rising temperatures, and record amounts of runoff from melting snow are filling our lakes, rivers, streams and reservoirs. River conditions can be dangerous if you are swimming or boating. Federal law requires that life jackets are worn at all times by all users while on rivers managed by the BLM. We urge all recreationists to keep safety as their number one priority.” 

