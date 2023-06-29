lesser prairie chicken.jpg

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will invest $7.6 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to increase fire resiliency and protect native vegetation on public lands in New Mexico. This funding will be focused in one landscape area called the Lower Pecos Restoration Landscape. 

The funding is part of the BLM’s announcement to invest $161 million in ecosystem restoration and resilience on the nation’s public lands. The work will focus on 21 “Restoration Landscapes” across 11 western states, restoring wildlife habitat and clean water on public lands and strengthening communities and local economies.

