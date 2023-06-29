The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will invest $7.6 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to increase fire resiliency and protect native vegetation on public lands in New Mexico. This funding will be focused in one landscape area called the Lower Pecos Restoration Landscape.
The funding is part of the BLM’s announcement to invest $161 million in ecosystem restoration and resilience on the nation’s public lands. The work will focus on 21 “Restoration Landscapes” across 11 western states, restoring wildlife habitat and clean water on public lands and strengthening communities and local economies.
These investments follow the release of the department’s restoration and resilience framework to leverage historic investments in climate and conservation to achieve landscape-level outcomes across the nation.
Landscape-scale treatments protect fragile soils, increase native grasses, reverse fragmentation, improve water filtration and groundwater recharge, reduce sediment loads in the Pecos and its tributaries, and restore habitat for a multitude of species – pronghorn, lesser prairie-chicken, bluntnose shiner, gambusia, aplomado falcon, Pecos sunflower, Noel's amphipod, wild buckwheat, Texas hornshell mussel, Kuenzler's hedgehog cactus and dunes sagebrush lizard. Restoring the landscape will enhance recreation on public lands and help fulfill our mission of multiple use and sustained yield.
Efforts in these restoration landscapes will improve the health of public lands that are being significantly degraded by invasive species, unprecedented wildfire events, unregulated use, and climate change. With these investments, landscapes will be better able to provide clean water, habitat for fish and wildlife, opportunities for recreation, and will be more resilient to wildfire and drought.
