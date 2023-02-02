12122-oilandgas-1024x538.jpg

Consistent with the direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management New Mexico State Office released an environmental assessment analyzing 45 parcels (10,123.91 acres) for the proposed May 2023 Competitive Oil and Gas Lease Sale. These include 26 parcels located within Cheyenne County, Kansas (6,844.42 acres) and 19 parcels located within Eddy, Lea, and Chaves Counties, New Mexico (3,279.49 acres).

The release of this environmental assessment starts a 30-day public comment period, which will end Feb. 6, 2023. 

