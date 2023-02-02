As part of an ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a Public Scoping Meeting, Jan. 26, 3 to 7 p.m., in Albuquerque, NM, to solicit feedback on the recently announced Solar Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement for BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.
Updates are being considered to the 2012 Western Solar Plan that includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah, and seeks comments about expanding solar planning to include five additional states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.
The Albuquerque meeting is one of a series of in-person and virtual meetings taking place in the January/February timeframe in various western states, as well as in Washington DC. Go to the BLM webpage for complete list of meetings.
The Albuquerque meeting will take place at the Crowne Plaza, located at 1901 University Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Parking is complimentary for meeting attendees. Individuals who need special assistance, such as sign language interpretation and other reasonable accommodations, please contact BLM Realty Specialist Adrian Garcia at (505) 954-2199.
The Notice of Intent to update BLM’s 2012 Solar Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement was published in the Federal Register on Dec. 8, 2022, inviting interested parties to either submit written feedback or to participate in one of the in-person or virtual public scoping meetings.
The public comment period will remain open for 15 days after the last Public Scoping Meeting, or Feb. 6., whichever is later. For the most current information on these meetings and to view the Notice of Intent, go to BLM’s ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2022371/570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.