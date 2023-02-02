CA_RenewableEnergy_TomBrewsterPhotography.jpg

As part of an ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a Public Scoping Meeting, Jan. 26, 3 to 7 p.m., in Albuquerque, NM, to solicit feedback on the recently announced Solar Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement for BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.  

Updates are being considered to the 2012 Western Solar Plan that includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah, and seeks comments about expanding solar planning to include five additional states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

