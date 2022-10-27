In accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, Bureau of Land Management New Mexico started a 30-day scoping period to receive public input on 45 parcels totaling 10,123.91 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale.
The parcels the BLM will analyze, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment are available on our ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2021616/570.
