Screen Shot 2023-05-04 at 11.36.54 AM.png

The Bureau of Land Management will conduct a virtual public hearing regarding the use of motorized vehicles and aircraft in the management of wild horses and burros. The hearing is scheduled for May 24 from 3 to 5 p.m., and will be held using Zoom video conferencing technology and live-streamed at BLM.gov/live

The Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 requires BLM to conduct an annual hearing to consider the use of motorized vehicles in the management of wild horses and burros. The BLM typically uses motorized vehicles to conduct gather operations, complete population surveys, and transport animals to/from corrals, pastures, and adoption, sale, and transfer events.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.