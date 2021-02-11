The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued guidance designed to protect and expand recreational shooting opportunities on BLM-managed public lands. More than 99 percent of the 245 million surface acres managed by the agency are currently open to recreational shooting, and this guidance will help ensure that these activities are allowed to continue wherever possible.
“Recreational shooting is a longstanding tradition for millions of Americans, and the Department is proud to support this popular pastime as a key component of the BLM’s multiple-use mission,” said Casey Hammond, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management. “Working with local communities, our state agency partners, and other key stakeholders, we will continue to ensure that public lands remain open to recreational shooting, allowing Americans to pass down our nation’s rich outdoor heritage to future generations.”
The BLM has long prioritized recreational shooting as an important part of its land management mission under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, including on many lands under the National Conservation Lands umbrella: national monuments, national conservation areas and similar designations, national scenic and historic trails, wilderness, and wilderness study areas. The guidance issued today provides additional clarity for federal land managers evaluating recreational shooting activities as part of land use planning decisions and regarding the agency’s implementation of Public Law 116-9, the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act.
“This is a great initiative from the administration to encourage and preserve our culture and our rights,” said Dianna Muller, Founder of the DC Project, Women for Gun Rights and retired police officer. “With upwards of eight million brand new gun owners in 2020, it’s going to be important that they have a place to practice their skill set and enjoy the outdoors with their family. Recreational shooting is great because the whole family can participate, and the injuries are substantially less than most other organized sports.”
Subject to site-specific considerations, the BLM’s general policy is to enhance shooting opportunities, or at least avoid a net loss, in its land use planning decisions. State, District, and Field offices have been directed to incorporate specific evaluation standards into their land use planning decisions to ensure nationwide consistency in how recreational shooting is managed on public lands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.