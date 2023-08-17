OG 151207-08 DASLM Tour (273).jpg

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) New Mexico State Office has opened a 30-day public protest period to receive public input on eleven oil and gas parcels totalling 595.59 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale in New Mexico and Oklahoma. The protest period ends Sept. 13. 

The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in March 2023 and held a 30-day a public comment period that concluded in June 2023 on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analysis. 

