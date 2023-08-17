The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) New Mexico State Office has opened a 30-day public protest period to receive public input on eleven oil and gas parcels totalling 595.59 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale in New Mexico and Oklahoma. The protest period ends Sept. 13.
The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in March 2023 and held a 30-day a public comment period that concluded in June 2023 on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analysis.
As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, we will apply a 16.67 percent royalty rate for any new leases from this sale. More information about the Act is available on BLM's online fact sheet.
Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must apply for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM will review applications for permits to drill; post them for public review; conduct an environmental analysis; and coordinate with state partners and stakeholders.
All parcels leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.