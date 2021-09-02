In compliance with a recent district court decision (Louisiana v Biden), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is asking for public feedback on parcels that were previously under consideration for competitive auction at the deferred 2021 Quarter 2 lease sale. To the extent parcels had already been deferred from those sales through analysis completed by the prior administration, those parcels will not be reevaluated.
Following a 30-day scoping period and taking into account comments received, the BLM will undertake environmental reviews of parcels for potential leasing and provide an opportunity for public comment in accordance with Instruction Memorandum 2021-027. Following this review, available parcels will be identified, along with applicable stipulations, for public comment. The BLM New Mexico anticipates publishing a Notice of Competitive Lease Sale later this year.
Maps, parcel lists, proposed lease stipulations, and instructions for submitting comments are available online at the BLM ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2015538/510. The scoping period will end on Oct. 1.
Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address or other personal identifying information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold from public review your personal identifying information, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.
In complying with the June 15court order, the Department of the Interior will continue to exercise the authority and discretion provided under law to conduct leasing in a manner that fulfills Interior’s legal responsibilities. In addition, the BLM will proceed with oil and gas leasing in compliance with agency policy in Instruction Memorandum 2021-027 and all applicable laws and regulations.
