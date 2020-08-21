In keeping with the Trump Administration’s goal of promoting American energy security, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) proposes to offer a total of 11 parcels totaling 7,730.86 acres at its October 2020 quarterly oil and gas lease sale. The proposed parcels are located in Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties, New Mexico. The lease sale is scheduled to occur online at www.energynet on Oct. 29, 2020. The protest period begins Aug. 24 and ends Sept. 2.
Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill (APD) detailing development plans. The BLM reviews APDs, posts them for public review, and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.
Revenues from onshore oil and gas production on federal lands directly fund the U.S. Treasury and state budgets, and support public education, infrastructure improvements, and other state-determined priorities. Forty-eight percent of lease sale revenue goes to the state while the rest goes to the U.S. Treasury. The state also receives half of the revenue from royalties if oil and gas are developed on the lease.
The sale notice, environmental review documents, and additional information including protest instructions can be viewed online at https://www.blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/oil-and-gas/leasing/regional-lease-sales/new-mexico. The information can also be obtained by visiting the BLM New Mexico State Office at 301 Dinosaur Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87508.
The protest period applies only to the 19 parcels listed on the BLM New Mexico oil- and gas-leasing page for August 2020. The protest period on the other parcels expired April 1.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Please note that the most useful public comments are substantive and identify issues relevant to the proposed action. These may question, with reasonable basis, the accuracy of information, methodology, or assumptions, and present reasonable alternatives other than those analyzed. Comments that contain only opinions or preferences, or comments that are essentially identical to other comments, will not be specifically addressed in the environmental review process.
Before including an address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment – including personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.
For more information, please contact BLM Land Law Examiner Lourdes Ortiz at (505) 954-2146.
