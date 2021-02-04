The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) New Mexico raised $4,076,273 in its quarterly oil and gas lease sale held Jan. 14, 2021. Nearly 50 percent of the revenue from the sale will go to the states where the oil and gas activity occurs – in this case New Mexico and Texas – while the rest will go to the U.S. Treasury.
For this sale, the BLM offered leases on 37 parcels totaling 6,850.72 acres. The highest bid per acre was $15,101, which sold to PBEX, LLC for 80 acres in Lea County. The same parcel also received the highest bid per parcel with a total of $1,208,080.
The BLM awards oil and gas leases for a term of 10 years, and as long thereafter as there is production of oil and gas in paying quantities. If the leases result in producing oil or gas wells, revenue from royalties based on production is also shared with the state.
For more details about the sale results, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/oil-and-gas/leasing/regional-lease-sales/new-mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.