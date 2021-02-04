Oil Boom New Mexico

FILE - In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pumpjacks work in a field in the Permian Basin near Lovington, N.M. Environmentalists say U.S. land managers violated environmental laws and their own regulations when issuing dozens of leases to drill in one of the nation's busiest oilfields. WildEarth Guardians filed a lawsuit Monday, June 3, 2019 in U.S. District Court, claiming the oil boom in southeastern New Mexico is a threat to Carlsbad Caverns National Park and the surrounding area's cave systems and desert slopes.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

 Charlie Riedel

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) New Mexico raised $4,076,273 in its quarterly oil and gas lease sale held Jan. 14, 2021. Nearly 50 percent of the revenue from the sale will go to the states where the oil and gas activity occurs – in this case New Mexico and Texas – while the rest will go to the U.S. Treasury.

For this sale, the BLM offered leases on 37 parcels totaling 6,850.72 acres. The highest bid per acre was $15,101, which sold to PBEX, LLC for 80 acres in Lea County. The same parcel also received the highest bid per parcel with a total of $1,208,080.

The BLM awards oil and gas leases for a term of 10 years, and as long thereafter as there is production of oil and gas in paying quantities. If the leases result in producing oil or gas wells, revenue from royalties based on production is also shared with the state.

For more details about the sale results, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/oil-and-gas/leasing/regional-lease-sales/new-mexico.

