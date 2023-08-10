The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Las Cruces District waived entrance fees for visitors to its recreation sites on Friday, Aug. 4, in honor of the Great American Outdoors Day. This designated“Fee-Free Day”is one of only six days this year when entrance fees will be waived at national parks as well as public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
Fee sites affected within the district include: Three Rivers Petroglyph Site, Aguirre Spring Recreation Area and Campground and Dripping Springs Natural Area. Site standard amenity and individual day-use fees at these recreationsitesandareaswillbewaived.Otherfees,suchasovernightcampingandgroupdayusewillremainin effect.
