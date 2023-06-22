Screen Shot 2023-06-22 at 11.53.43 AM.png

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Las Cruces District is announcing the start of the public scoping period for development of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument Resource Management Plan and Environmental Impact Statement. The BLM will publish a notice of intent in the Federal Register on June 22, 2023, formally opening the 30-day public scoping period, which will end on July 22, 2023. 

During the scoping period, the BLM is especially interested in receiving feedback on the public’s vision for the monument and the issues and concerns regarding the monument’s current conditions and future proposed resource management. The BLM is also interested in comments on the preliminary management criteria and possible alternatives. 

