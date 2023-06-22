The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Las Cruces District is announcing the start of the public scoping period for development of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument Resource Management Plan and Environmental Impact Statement. The BLM will publish a notice of intent in the Federal Register on June 22, 2023, formally opening the 30-day public scoping period, which will end on July 22, 2023.
During the scoping period, the BLM is especially interested in receiving feedback on the public’s vision for the monument and the issues and concerns regarding the monument’s current conditions and future proposed resource management. The BLM is also interested in comments on the preliminary management criteria and possible alternatives.
The BLM plans to host six public scoping meetings, including two in Las Cruces and one in the communities of El Paso, Texas, and Anthony, Hatch and Deming, N.M. The dates for all meetings will be announced at least 15 days in advance on the BLM website at www.blm.gov/new-mexico and via social media.
Through the resource management plan, the BLM Las Cruces District Office will develop a long-range plan to address the monument’s land use allocations and protect its resources, objects and values.
Comments on issues and planning criteria related to the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument Resource Management Plan by any of the following methods may be submitted to:
Mail: BLM Las Cruces District Office, Attention: Mara Weisenberger, 1800 Marquess Street, Las Cruces, NM, 88005.
Documents will be available for public review at the BLM Las Cruces District Office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MST, except holidays.
For more information, contact BLM Monument Manager Mara Weisenberger at (575) 525-4358.
