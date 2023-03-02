The Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Las Cruces District announce a call to artists to apply for the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument Artist in Residence Program to take place May 1 through 31. Entries for the May residency must be received via email to jessica@organmtnfriends.org on or before March 17.
The Artist-in-Residence program educates and promotes the appreciation, protection and preservation of natural and cultural resources on public lands. The residency provides an artist and the public an opportunity to interact and to enhance the understanding of public lands through the unique qualities an artist’s eye can capture.
With more than 497,000 acres of public land encompassing four scenic mountain ranges – The Organ, Desert Peaks, Potrillo, and Doña Ana Mountains, – the Monument is an iconic landscape to host the BLM Artist-in-Residence Program. The area’s unique geological, biological and cultural resources provide the artist with endless possibilities for self-expression through their lens, painting, sculpture, poetry, music, etc.
In addition, the Monument’s long and diverse prehistory has many inspirational points an artist can explore. Characters like Geronimo and Billy the Kid roamed the area, the Spanish conquistadors traveled the Camino Real, and westward migrants traveled via the famous Butterfield Stagecoach route. The area’s rich wildlife and hidden desert treasures also provide the artist with numerous dimensions on their approach to depicting the “heart and soul” of the Monument.
The Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks and the BLM provide housing for the artist during the residency, and once the residency is completed, the artist receives a $500 stipend. In return, the artist is responsible for a creative community project, a public event (e.g., tour, demonstration or workshop), and a completed art project to be used to promote the Monument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.