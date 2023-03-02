GetInvolved_Airprogramsiteorganmountains.jpg

The Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Las Cruces District announce a call to artists to apply for the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument Artist in Residence Program to take place May 1 through 31. Entries for the May residency must be received via email to jessica@organmtnfriends.org on or before March 17.

The Artist-in-Residence program educates and promotes the appreciation, protection and preservation of natural and cultural resources on public lands. The residency provides an artist and the public an opportunity to interact and to enhance the understanding of public lands through the unique qualities an artist’s eye can capture.

