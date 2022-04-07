The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Las Cruces District announces a public comment period for the draft Recreation Area Management Plan and Environmental Assessment for the Lower Gila Box area. The public comment period is open from April 5 to May 5.
The plan guides future development and provides management direction for recreation resources within the Lower Gila Box area, located approximately 20 miles northwest of Lordsburg, in Hildalgo County, New Mexico, and is a designated Wilderness Study Area, Area of Critical Environmental Concern and Special Recreation Management Area.
The Area of Critical Environmental Concern is around 6,490 acres. The site is characterized by cliffs and steep canyon sides rising above a significant riparian area, with stands of Arizona sycamore, Fremont cottonwoods, willows, and associated vegetation. There are several state-listed and federal candidate animal species that occur or have habitat within the area. The area also provides seasonal habitat for numerous species of raptors.
The BLM’s goal is to protect this sensitive area and provide a primitive recreation experience. The BLM is undergoing this planning effort to provide better access, interpretation, and recreation sites for the public as the Gila Lower Box grows in popularity, and bring the area into conformance with the current Mimbres Resource Management Plan.
A virtual public meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. To register for the meeting visit https://empsi.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nEUIP5VpSXyE6174ohAH4w.
A virtual public meeting website is also accessible with information about the project at https://www.virtualpublicmeeting.com/gilalowerboxrampea.
Those unable to attend the meeting, or wish to provide comments may do so by the following methods:
•BLM’s ePlanning website: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2018358/510
•U.S. mail to: Gila Lower Box RAMP, In care of: Allie Bettinger, BLM Las Cruces District Office, 1800 Marquess Street, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Comments, including names and street addresses of respondents, will be available for public review at the BLM Office during regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.
Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be available publicly at any time.
While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review or from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.
All submissions from organizations or businesses, and from individuals identifying themselves as representatives or officials of organizations or businesses, will be made available for public inspection in their entirety.
The public scoping period closes on May 5, 2022. To review project information and provide scoping comments, visit the ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2018358/510.
