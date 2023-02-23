sunzia.png

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released the final environmental impact statement and resource management plan amendment for the SunZia Southwest Transmission Project. If approved, this project will allow for the transport of up to 4,500 megawatts of electricity from central New Mexico to markets in Arizona and California.

The BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio. To work towards the Biden-Harris administration’s clean energy goals, the BLM provides sites for environmentally sound development of renewable energy on public lands and new transmission routes to connect into the grid. The BLM worked with cooperating agencies in preparing the final environmental impact statement.

