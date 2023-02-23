The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released the final environmental impact statement and resource management plan amendment for the SunZia Southwest Transmission Project. If approved, this project will allow for the transport of up to 4,500 megawatts of electricity from central New Mexico to markets in Arizona and California.
The BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio. To work towards the Biden-Harris administration’s clean energy goals, the BLM provides sites for environmentally sound development of renewable energy on public lands and new transmission routes to connect into the grid. The BLM worked with cooperating agencies in preparing the final environmental impact statement.
The issuance of the final environmental impact statement kicks off a 30-day protest period and a 60-day governor’s consistency review.
BLM New Mexico State Office, 301 Dinosaur Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87508; BLM Arizona State Office, One North Central Ave., Ste. 800, Phoenix, AZ 85004; BLM Las Cruces District Office, 1800 Marquess Street, Las Cruces, NM 88005; BLM Socorro Field Office, 901 South Highway 85, Socorro, NM 87801-4168; BLM Safford Field Office, 711 14th Ave., Safford, AZ 85546; BLM Tucson Field Office, 3201 E. Universal Way, Tucson, AZ 85756; Cibola National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 2113 Osuna Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113; Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge, 40 Refuge Road San, Acacia, NM 87831.
For more information, contact Adrian Garcia or David Alderman at the BLM New Mexico State Office located at 301 Dinosaur Trail, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87508 or call (505) 954-2199/2094.
