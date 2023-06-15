The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) New Mexico State Office conducted a lease sale this week, offering 45 parcels totaling 10,123 acres within Cheyenne County, Kansas, and Eddy, Lea, and Chaves counties, New Mexico, on public lands managed by the Roswell Field Office, Carlsbad Field Office and Oklahoma Field Office. In total, 37 parcels totaling 8,596.25 acres sold for a total of $78,844,369.
Links to the environmental assessment, maps, parcel lists, Notice of Competitive Lease Sale, and proposed lease stipulations are available online at the BLM ePlanning website at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2021616/510.
