The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved the La Mesa Gen-Tie Project in Doña Ana County, southeast of Las Cruces in Anthony, New Mexico. 

The decision record and finding of no significant impact grants El Paso Electric Company a right-of-way to construct, operate, and maintain a 24-kilovolt generation interconnection (gen-tie) line and access road across public land. The 4.7-mile gen-tie line will serve as an interconnection between the 20-megawatt La Mesa Solar Facility and the Anthony substation. The gen-tie line will cross just over two miles of BLM-managed public land. 

