The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved the La Mesa Gen-Tie Project in Doña Ana County, southeast of Las Cruces in Anthony, New Mexico.
The decision record and finding of no significant impact grants El Paso Electric Company a right-of-way to construct, operate, and maintain a 24-kilovolt generation interconnection (gen-tie) line and access road across public land. The 4.7-mile gen-tie line will serve as an interconnection between the 20-megawatt La Mesa Solar Facility and the Anthony substation. The gen-tie line will cross just over two miles of BLM-managed public land.
The BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio. To promote our clean energy goals, the BLM is authorized to issue grants and leases for environmentally sound development of renewable energy on public land and new transmission routes to connect into the grid.
A 30-day public comment period on the draft environmental analysis for the La Mesa Gen-Tie Project closed in October 2022. The decision record, environmental assessment, and other associated documents are available for viewing through the ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2017528/510, or by visiting the BLM Las Cruces District Office at 1800 Marquess St., Las Cruces, N.M. 88005. For more information, contact BLM Project Manager Paula Montez at pmontez@blm.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.