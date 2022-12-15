5f69132247bc5.image.jpg

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) have released a second call for nominations to fill two vacancies on the National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board for the positions that represent livestock management and wildlife management.  

The National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board is comprised of nine members representing a range of interests who advise the BLM and USFS on the protection and management of wild horses and burros under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, as amended.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.