The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) have released a second call for nominations to fill two vacancies on the National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board for the positions that represent livestock management and wildlife management.
The National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board is comprised of nine members representing a range of interests who advise the BLM and USFS on the protection and management of wild horses and burros under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, as amended.
Individuals qualify to serve on the Advisory Board based on their education, training, or experience that enables them to give informed and objective advice regarding the interest they represent. Members are selected with the objective of providing representative counsel and advice about public land and resource planning. No person is to be denied an opportunity to serve because of race, age, sex, sexual orientation, religion, or national origin.
Board members typically serve three-year terms and meet one to four times annually. Board members serve without salary, though they are reimbursed for approved travel and per-diem expenses related to their activities on the Advisory Board.
Interested parties should submit an application packet that demonstrates their experience or knowledge of the area of their expertise and their commitment to collaborate in seeking solutions to resource management issues. Additional instructions can be found in the Federal Register notice published December 8.
The BLM and U.S Forest Service first issued a call for nominations for these positions as well as a position to represent humane advocacy on August 12. Due to the limited number of nomination packets received, it was determined that a second call for nominations was warranted for the positions representing livestock management and wildlife management. If you have already submitted your nomination, you do not need to reapply. Nominations must be received and post-marked no later than January 23, 2023.
For more information on the National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board, visit the BLM website at BLM.gov/WHB/AdvisoryBoard.
