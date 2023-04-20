With over $10 trillion in assets under its management, BlackRock is one of the most powerful entities in the world. It manages more wealth than the annual GDP of every country in the world, except the United States and China.
BlackRock also owns large stakes – in many cases the largest stake – in an enormous array of companies in the United States and worldwide. That often includes owning stakes in companies that are ostensible competitors.
As such, the New York-based firm has vast influence in determining the policies of those companies, in addition to government policy around the world.
Current and former BlackRock officials also have a very close relationship with senior officials in the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve System. Some critics even argue there is a “revolving door” between the company and the government.
Biden selected Brian Deese, global head of sustainable investing at BlackRock, to lead his National Economic Council. Deese previously served as a senior adviser to President Barack Obama and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Former BlackRock global chief investment strategist and former Obama official Michael Pyle now serves as chief economic adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Another top Biden administration official, Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo, previously served as chief of staff to BlackRock CEO Fink.
Fink, a longtime democrat, is also very well connected, sitting on the board of the immensely powerful Council on Foreign Relations, which brings government officials, media companies, and major business interests together. Fink also sits on the board of the better-known World Economic Forum. Both organizations promote sustainability policies supported by the UN and aligned with BlackRock’s agenda.
The firm has long been criticized for harming U.S. national security and economic competitiveness by directing foreign investment to communist China.
BlackRock also came under fire for its role in operating various Federal Reserve programs that critics say showered taxpayer money on well-connected companies willing to push the firm’s agenda.
For instance, BlackRock’s consulting arm oversaw the Federal Reserve’s 2020 emergency asset-purchasing program in what appeared to be a non-bid contract. BlackRock also oversaw the Fed program dealing with Bear Stearns and AIG assets during the economic crisis that began in 2007.
But state officials are now lashing out against the corporate giant’s leaders using BlackRock’s influence to impose their political and economic views on American companies and on the U.S. economy more broadly.
In particular, the top lawmen in their states blasted BlackRock’s efforts to promote “ESG” metrics, which focus on a company’s “Environmental, Social, and Governance” profile instead of just its profitability and risk.
The influence exerted by BlackRock and a handful of other corporate titans has caused a global proliferation of ESG investing and interest, in addition to a strong shift in environmental and political stances taken by companies worldwide.
In a statement provided to the media by email, BlackRock Managing Director of Corporate Communications Ed Sweeney defended the firm and its policies.
“We are a fiduciary to our clients, helping them navigate investment risks and opportunities so they can reach their long-term financial goals,” he said.
“The money we manage is not our own,” he continued. “It belongs to our clients, many of whom make their own asset allocation and portfolio construction decisions. We offer a range of products and strategies to achieve their desired outcomes. It’s their choice.
“Many of our clients are choosing to invest in a mix of traditional energy companies, natural gas infrastructure, renewables and new decarbonization technologies because of the investment opportunities stemming from their crucial role in the economy.”
