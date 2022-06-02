In a June 1 press release, officials with New Mexico’s Gila National Forest confirmed the Black Fire was still centered approximately 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences, and had thus far grown to involve at least 254,840 acres of mostly timber and tall grass. Estimated to be approximately 25-percent contained, the Black Fire has reportedly claimed two structures and was last observed to be increasing on both the East and Southern edges. This recent expansion was deemed to be primarily due to a combination of available fuels, steep and rugged terrain, and the continuing hot, dry, and often windy weather conditions. While challenging firefighting crews, present efforts focusing on these recent advances were aimed at utilizing existing roadways and other opportunities to join or to otherwise expand established fire lines.
As of Wednesday morning, June 1, a total of 816 firefighters and support personnel were assigned to the Black Fire. While the previous week’s strong winds have abated, forecasts were calling for continued gusts at or exceeding 20-mph over the coming days, with a “slight” chance for afternoon showers and/or thunderstorms to move through the area by the end of the week.
The June 1 update confirmed residents in Winston, Chloride and surrounding areas remained on a “Set” status, primed for evacuation if deemed necessary. A real-time interactive evacuation map for the Black Fire has been established and is available online through the Sierra County Administration’s website at https://www.sierraco.org/alerts/black-fire-updates/.
Further Information about the Black Fire is available through a variety of other established web sites, which include the following:
•Black Fire Smoke Outlook - https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/dde9ex52
•Inciweb - https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/
•New Mexico Fire Information - https://nmfireinfo.com/
•Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest
•Twitter - https://twitter.com/gilanforest
• NM Road Information - www.nmroads.com
