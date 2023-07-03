Funding to assist with recovery from the Black Fire, which was secured earlier this year by State Senators Crystal Diamond and Siah Hemphill, has been released with the start of the new fiscal year cycle July 1 and will now begin to be applied.
Originally seeking three million in legislative support and an earlier delivery date, Senate Bill 334 was ultimately endorsed by state leaders, but along the way was reduced to a two million dollar allocation and then included in the state’s general budget (HB2).
Because established regulations will allow for a broader application of the available revenue, officials with the Sierra Soil and Water Conservation District will be serving as fiscal agent and overseeing management of the Black Fire support.
In a brief gathering at the SSWCD offices Monday morning, July 3, Senator Diamond affirmed that just under $900,000 had already been earmarked for identified projects. SSWCD Natural Resource Director Taylor Sanchez and Business Manager Jennie Bierner-Shepperd noted the current funding would be utilized to address fence and roadway repairs, erosion control, and flood diversion measures.
Although projects have been identified for this long-anticipated support, Senator Diamond noted additional revenue would become available in the months ahead. In this regard, the Senator and Bierner-Shepperd encouraged property owners negatively impacted by the Black Fire and/or resultant flooding to contact the the SSWCD offices for further information, by phoning 575-894-2212.
