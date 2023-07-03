IMG_9563.JPG

Funding to assist with recovery from the Black Fire, which was secured earlier this year by State Senators Crystal Diamond and Siah Hemphill, has been released with the start of the new fiscal year cycle July 1 and will now begin to be applied.

Originally seeking three million in legislative support and an earlier delivery date, Senate Bill 334 was ultimately endorsed by state leaders, but along the way was reduced to a two million dollar allocation and then included in the state’s general budget (HB2).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.