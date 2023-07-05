IMG_0169.JPG-Taylor & Crystal 2-3 col w-story.JPG
With the July 1 start of New Mexico’s new fiscal year cycle, State Senator Crystal Diamond took the first opportunity to follow through on the delivery of much-need support funding, which will address damage incurred across Sierra County by last year’s historic Black Fire and subsequent burn scar flooding. 

In a brief meeting Monday morning, July 3, Diamond confirmed officials with the Sierra Soil and Water Conservation District would be managing Sierra County’s portion of the legislative funding and said $899,353 was already earmarked for a number of designated recovery and remediation projects. Diamond noted that the SSWCD was  selected to oversee the funding, as established regulations allow district authorities to utilize the state revenue on both public and private lands. Although many private property owners were affected by the fire and subsequent flooding, Diamond acknowledged how untold miles of fences were destroyed throughout the affected wilderness areas and pointed out how repairs are necessary to both properly manage established grazing permits and contain livestock within designated areas. 

