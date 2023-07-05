With the July 1 start of New Mexico’s new fiscal year cycle, State Senator Crystal Diamond took the first opportunity to follow through on the delivery of much-need support funding, which will address damage incurred across Sierra County by last year’s historic Black Fire and subsequent burn scar flooding.
In a brief meeting Monday morning, July 3, Diamond confirmed officials with the Sierra Soil and Water Conservation District would be managing Sierra County’s portion of the legislative funding and said $899,353 was already earmarked for a number of designated recovery and remediation projects. Diamond noted that the SSWCD was selected to oversee the funding, as established regulations allow district authorities to utilize the state revenue on both public and private lands. Although many private property owners were affected by the fire and subsequent flooding, Diamond acknowledged how untold miles of fences were destroyed throughout the affected wilderness areas and pointed out how repairs are necessary to both properly manage established grazing permits and contain livestock within designated areas.
While emphasizing regional Forest Service authorities are continuing to work toward the release of federal funding to address Black Fire recovery efforts throughout the affected region, the senator indicated she was nonetheless pleased to be delivering the legislative assistance and hopeful that this initial response would soon be bolstered by federal support.
SSWCD Natural Resource Director Taylor Sanchez and Business Manager Jennie Bierner-Shepperd confirmed that the current funding would be utilized to address fence and roadway repairs, erosion control, and flood control/diversion measures. Although most of Sierra County’s share of the $2 million appropriation is already focused toward identified projects Senator Diamond, Bierner-Shepperd and Sanchez are encouraging property owners affected by the Black Fire and/or resultant flooding to contact the SSWCD offices for further information, at 575-894-2212.
Diamond stressed how increases in oil and gas revenues and other factors were expected to make the availabllity of additional funding more likely in the months ahead. In this regard, she urged Sierra County property owners to alert the SSCWD to damage and/or concerns resulting from the Black Fire to assist in identifying future projects.
Last year at this time, many of Sierra County’s residents were just breathing a sigh of relief as early and gentle monsoon rains arrived to help quench the Black Fire. What would become the second largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history was reportedly ignited by human cause on May 13. The blaze quickly expanded into a major conflagration, which would ultimately encompass over 325,133 acres of the Aldo Leopold and Gila Wilderness areas. While area firefighters and residents were pleased with the rain, thoughts quickly shifted to concerns of burn scar flooding, as rainstorms continued to saturate the region for weeks.
The national forest and wilderness areas took the brunt of the Black Fire, and as a result of the blaze alone, an untold amount of fencing was destroyed and numerous forest roads were rendered impassable. As rainstorms persisted, flooding concerns were realized throughout Sierra County and the region. Property owners along all of the area’s primary creeks and drainage channels began to incur damage, as storm runoff rose to swallow up fence lines, outbuildings and eroded away many previously established earthworks and flood mitigation levees. At the same time, the flooding rains and later in the year, heavy snow fall, continued to exacerbate problems along forest roads throughout the region.
Responding to the call for assistance from property owners in both Sierra County and neighboring Grant County, Senators Diamond (District 35) and Siah Hemphill (District 28) joined to sponsor Senate Bill 334. This measure was introduced in the first legislative session of 2023 and originally sought to deliver a three million dollar general fund appropriation to aid Black Fire recovery in both counties on or before May 1.
Disappointingly, this initial effort was set aside, as state leaders were focused on addressing the aftermath of the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak wildfire, which slightly eclipsed the Black Fire in size, and was recognized as the largest and most destructive wildfire in state history. Fortunately, legislators and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham did not wholly overlook those affected by the Black Fire and later acknowledged this with the inclusion of the two million dollar appropriation in state’s general budget (House Bill Two). This delayed the delivery hoped for by Senators Diamond and Hemphill by two full months, but did provide revenue to begin addressing many recognized concerns, before the 2023 monsoon season begins in earnest.
