In a June 8 update on the Black Fire, forest service authorities announced that due to southern advancement of the blaze, New Mexico Highway 152 was being closed from milepost 40 (Kingston) to milepost 15 (San Lorenzo). At the same time, also due to recent developments with the fire, officials stated a new fire camp would be established east of Hillsboro and that previously designated camps in both Winston and Kinston would be closed. While this change is being effected, NM Highway-59 (Beaverhead Road) remains closed at milepost nine (Poverty Creek).
As of Wednesday, June 8, the Black Fire was noted to have thus far involved more than 296,895 acres and was approximately 45-percent contained. In the previous day’s official report, authorities affirmed the current fire management strategy for the Black Fire was aimed at 100-percent suppression.
Currently, a total of 905 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to the Black Fire, which will hopefully soon be more fully contained and perhaps further lessened with this week’s introduction of increased humidity and potential rain.
•Up to date information about the Black Fire and other conflagrations throughout the region is available online through a number of established sources, which include:
•Black Fire Smoke Outlook - https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/dde9ex52
•Inciweb - https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/
•New Mexico Fire Information - https://nmfireinfo.com/
•Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest
•Twitter - https://twitter.com/gilanforest
• NM Road Information - www.nmroads.com
