As weather officials across New Mexico are confirming how the summer of 2023 continues to break heat records dating back more than 100 years, these reports have also emphasized that Sierra County is currently still moving through the second hottest summer period ever recorded.
While no one spending time in Truth or Consequences over the past several months likely requires such official confirmation, many of the city’s utility customers need look no further than their latest bills for clear evidence of the summer heat’s impact.
Although many community residents have reported what they consider to be an understandable increase in recent electric utility bills, many others have reported a much more substantial rise in their normally anticipated summertime fees.
T-or-C utility office manager Sonya Renfro has acknowledged the receipt of numerous calls from customers concerned by increases in their bills over the past few months.
First emphasizing how her office staff is eager and ready to work with anyone experiencing difficulties in paying for this summer’s unusual increase in electrical demands, Renfro said the primary factor for the recent rise in electrical costs has been the extended heat wave.
With few monsoon breaks or even cloudy days, this summer’s hot and dry conditions have prompted many residential and commercial customers to rely ever more on their air conditioners and swamp coolers. As a result of this added electrical demand, Renfro confirmed that including her own personal bill, she has seen many residential bills with monthly increases of between $100 and $300. At the same time, the utility office manager said a number of commercial establishments have seen monthly summertime utility bill increases of as much as $1,000 this year.
Expressing hope for the seasonal change to cooler conditions to come sooner than later, Renfro stressed how the city was nonetheless obligated to assess appropriate fees for the amount of energy each customer utilizes.
With this stated, the utility office manager once again urged customers to contact her and/or her office staff with any concerns or questions regarding their utility bills by phoning 575-894-6671.
FEE REVISION STILL AHEAD
Earlier this summer, T-or-C City Commission members received the results of a contracted electric rate study, and subsequently directed the city’s administrative staff to proceed with development of an ordinance aimed at effecting the study’s recommendations.
In reviewing the study, commissioners acknowledged the proposed fee adjustments would include a base rate increase of eight percent and a 50-percent increase in the municipality’s energy cost adjustment rate for 2024 Fiscal Year. The board was told this proposed change would likely increase the average monthly residential customers’ bill to approximately $18 per month. Depending upon the amount of energy utilized, the proposed revisions were also anticipated raise monthly energy cost adjustment rates by $17.20 to $34.
Renfro confirmed efforts to compile a formal ordinance have been progressing, noting an initial draft would soon be forwarded to city attorney Jay Rubin for a legal review. Once satisfied with the draft, a formal ordinance will be placed on an upcoming agenda for city commissioners to consider. Board members will first decide if they are satisfied with the ordinance’s language and intent, and if so, they will then likely vote to approve the measure for publication. Once published for a required period, the proposed ordinance will return to the commission for a formal public hearing, before board members move on to render a final decision.
Renfro said she would expect the commission to be addressing the proposed ordinance and anticipated rate increases at some point in October.
