Imagine Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together, who became an acoustic rock singer-songwriter: that's Bryan Bielanski!
Although he is inspired by some of the rock greats like Tom Petty and REM, he has a distinct musical style and lyrics that make you think deep thoughts and feel like you're really alive!
This critically acclaimed globetrotting singer-songwriter has been touring the U.S. and the world for the last 10 years. During that time, Bryan has performed in nearly every state in the union, as well as in Canada, China, Costa Rica, and most countries in Europe.
Bryan Bielanski is full of fun energy and catchy songs, and he is ready to entertain you!
