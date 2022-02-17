Imagine if Nirvana and the Beatles had a child together, and that child became an acoustic rock singer-songwriter: well, that's Bryan Bielanski. Although he is inspired by some of the rock greats like Tom Petty and REM, he has a distinct musical style and lyrics that make you think deep thoughts and feel like you're really alive.
Bryan Bielanski will be appearing at the Truth or Consequences Brewery, 410 N. Broadway, on Thursday, May 12 starting at at 6:00 pm.
This critically acclaimed globetrotting singer-songwriter has been touring the U.S. and the world for the last nine years. During that time, Bielanski has performed in nearly every state in the union, as well as around the world in the UK and many other countries in Europe.
Bryan Bielanski is full of fun energy and catchy songs and he is ready to entertain you.
Below are just some of his press releases:
“Bryan has so much passion in his music. The songs sound really great” Scott Litt – Producer (REM, Nirvana)
“Catchy... the vocal melodies and guitar solos are sweetly delivered with an honest sense of urgency.” Gordon Lamb (Flagpole Magazine, Athens, Georgia)
“...intelligent and musically coherent power pop with soul.” Woody Mitchell (Charlotte Observer daily periodical, Charlotte, North Carolina)
"East Coast singer-songwriter packs more hooks than a tackle box!" Erika Boling (Metrospirit Magazine, Augusta, Georgia).
Get more information about Bryan Bielanski http://www.alligator.org/article/2020/02/bryan-bielanski-s-angwish-to-hit-hardback-cafe-stage-tonight
