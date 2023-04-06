IMG_7104.JPG-Commission 2-3 col w-story.JPG

During a special meeting April 4, Sierra County Manager Amber Vaughn led commissioners through a number of proposed uses for the first half of $6.9 million in federal funding allocated to the county through the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund. Commissioners ultimately endorsed near $2 million in requests aimed at addressing numerous department and facility needs, which will now be forwarded to federal authorities for approval. These proposed expenditures would retain approximately $1.2 million of the county’s $3.45 million appropriation, while another $3.45 million will still be forthcoming in the months ahead.   

