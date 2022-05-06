The Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, New Mexico began evacuating patients from its facility early Monday morning due to the rapidly spreading Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fires. The fire is reported to have grown to over 120,000 acres and is currently 20% contained. Strong winds and dry conditions present an imminent danger to the facility.
Patients are being transferred to:
•Adult psychiatric patients are being evacuated to the NM State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences in two of the secured units.
•Long-term care patients are being evacuated to Genesis HealthCare facilities in Albuquerque and Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara, NM, near Silver City
•Forensic male patients are being evacuated with State Police escort to Santa Rosa
•Forensic female patients are being evacuated with State Police escort to Santa Fe
•Kids at Care are being evacuated to Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque
Patient and associate lines have been established for inquiries about loved ones and family: 505-827-2613 and 505-827-9710.
The Behavioral Health Institute will remain in close contact with local authorities as teams continue to battle the fires.
