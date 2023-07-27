The man who was severely beaten on July 18 remains hospitalized and in critical condition as of press time Wednesday, July 26, according to T-or-C Police.
The man who is accused of beating him into a comma remains in custody through the Sierra County Detention Office on charges of aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Coleman, off of Caballo Road in reference to a report of a man that had been beaten with an ax. The suspect, identified as Andrew J. Maldonado, of Las Cruces, had fled the area before officers arrived. He was found at an address in the 4000 block of East Third Ave. and taken into custody just hours after the fight.
The victim was flown to a nearby trauma center due to the extent of his injuries.
