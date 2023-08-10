As the weather warms, wildfires are more likely to blaze through both forests and communities. That’s why the month of May is National Wildfire Awareness Month.
Now is the time to prepare. Take these steps to be ready before the first fire sparks:
•Create a fire-resistant zone that is free of leaves, debris, or flammable materials at least 30-feet from your home.
•Find an outdoor water source with a hose that can reach any area of your property.
•Learn your evacuation routes, practice with household members and pets, and identify where you will go.
•Have enough supplies for your household, including a first aid kit, in your go bag or car trunk.
•Follow instructions from your local authorities. They will provide the latest recommendations and appropriate safety measures based on the specific threat to your community.
Learn more about preparing for and evacuating from a wildfire at Ready.gov/wildfires. Additional information is available at FEMA’s Protective Actions website and the U.S. Fire Administration.
DON’T MAKE A COSTLY MISTAKE
FLOOD INSURANCE MYTHS VS. FACTS
Unfortunately, there are many misconceptions and misunderstandings about flooding and flood insurance. If these misconceptions continue to go unchecked, too many Americans will go unprotected from the financial damages of flooding. It’s a costly mistake that FEMA and its National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) would like to help fix.
The NFIP defines flooding as an excess of water on land that is normally dry, affecting two or more acres of land or two or more properties.
Below are some commonly held myths about flood insurance and the facts to help clarify these misconceptions:
Myth: Flood insurance is available only to homeowners.
Fact: Renters and business owners can purchase flood insurance, too. Flood insurance is available to protect homes, condominiums, apartments, non-residential buildings, commercial structures and their contents. Learn more about what flood insurance does and does not cover.
Myth: I do not need flood insurance because homeowners, commercial property and renters insurance policies cover flooding.
Fact: Most policies do not cover damage due to flooding. Flood insurance must be purchased separately to cover damage directly caused by a flood. Just one inch of floodwater in an average-size home can cause roughly $25,000 in damages.
