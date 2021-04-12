After engaging in closed-door executive session discussions during a special meeting Monday morning, April 12, Sierra County commissioners returned to the public forum with a decision regarding the soon-to-be vacant county manager position.
Acknowledging a need for time to seek qualified applicants and to follow through with related processes involved with hiring a full-time replacement for the outgoing Bruce Swingle, commissioners opted to reach out to former county Human Resource Administrative Director Serena Bartoo.
Board members directed Swingle to execute a special services contract with Bartoo, engaging her to serve in the role of interim-county manager for a period of approximately 45 days.
With this move, county authorities will be able to rely upon Bartoo’s familiarity with operational necessities. All told, she served with the county’s administration for over 12 years, before stepping away from her post as Human Resource Administrative Director in August of last year.
