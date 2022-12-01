Claims of cruelty to animals and failure to have a dog’s license, vaccinated or have a kennel permit against a local man have brought the mayor of Truth or Consequences into the spot light.
Shortly after noon on Sept. 6, Animal Control Officers DiGiacomo and Knull (then in training) responded to a report of two dogs running at large at 3500 E. Third Ave. ACO DiGiacomo wrote in her criminal complaint, filed in the Truth or Consequences Municipal Court that they could not find the dogs reported to be loose, but drove through the boat storage area anyway and made their way to a kennel area.
DiGiacomo went on to say “we noticed over twelve dogs in the kennels and two or three running loose in the pen area. I got out of my unit to see what was going on with all these dogs.”
ACO DiGiacomo continued saying that she noticed two tan dogs that were loose were thin and had their ribs, spine and hip-bones showing and another dog had a wound to its neck.
“The majority of these dogs were thin,” she added. She then continued on with her investigation, looking into the kennels and noticed a water container with green, dirty water and said she felt the soft green slimy texture was consistent with algae.
At that time, ACO DiGiacomo describes to the court how she went to the residence at 3710 E. Third and made contact with Amanda Forrister, the city’s mayor. She said the dogs were her and her husband’s, at which time DiGiacomo initiated a citation. Court documents indicate that when asked for the name for the citation, Forrister gave her husband’s name.
The criminal complaint says that the following day she, ACO Knull and then Chief Victor Rodriguez met with Mr. and Mrs. Forrister at their property.
“After having a conversation …I though there was a possible solution at this time, however I am not comfortable with solution that was talked about at that time,” ACO DiGiacomo says in her document filed on Nov. 3. The “solution” was not described, but it does say that Officer Knull’s citation from Sept. 6 for harboring animals was voided and her citations (not listed in the report) would be voided following the meeting with the couple and the police chief.
Subsequently, it is that criminal complaint that now has Mr. Forrister in court. Despite the “counts” listed on the document being one through four, the charges listed are a single count of cruelty, care and maintenance, multi-animal site permit and kennel permit, “license required times fourteen,” and “vaccinations times fourteen.”
It is unknown if the initial report of dogs running at large were of the dogs being on the Forrister’s property, which public records indicate is some 21-acres in size. Most of that property is fenced for the security of their boat storage business.
It has subsequently been discovered by the Sentinel that the “solution” mentioned by ACO DiGiacomo was that the Forristers obtain the proper permit through the city. They were given 60 days to “get in compliance.”
City Manager Bruce Swingle confirmed that Mr. and Mrs. Forrister promptly applied for the multi-animal/kennel permit and were working through the process at the time the criminal complaint was filed by the animal control officer, which was before the 60-day time span previously agreed upon by all parties involved.
Chief Rodriguez has since left, having taken a position with another department in northern New Mexico, which is closer to his family. His final day on the job was Sept. 30.
The city’s ordinance regarding animal control describes the rules regarding multi-animal site permits and kennel permits. The permit is to be applied for with the police department with a non-refundable fee to be established by resolution. That application is to then be forwarded to the planning and zoning department for a special use permit process, pursuant to the city’s Planning and Zoning Code.
Furthermore, the ordinance describes that an onsite visit of the premises shall occur by the animal control and designated zoning official/administrator prior to a hearing before the city’s Planning and Zoning Board to verify compliance.
The ordinance also says that “there may not be more than seven animals in any combination thereof for multi-animal” permits. The maximum animal occupancy is to be based determined upon the recommendation of the animal control officer or designated zoning official/administrator to ensure there is adequate space and shelter to ensure sanitary and safe conditions. The permitting process also eliminates the need for licenses for the animals on site.
Once approved, the permit is to be renewed annually and would require that permit holders allow animal control, police or zoning officials to enter their premises during normal business hours. Which raises the point that the animal control officer entered the Forrister’s fenced property to investigate a report of dogs running at large, and then carried on a different investigation without obtaining a warrant after seeing what could be construed as probable cause.
An arraignment was held for Lane Forrister at the Municipal Court just 13 days after the complaint was filed. Attorney Mark Filosa submitted a plea of not guilty on behalf of the accused. A preliminary hearing is now set for Jan. 10, 2023 in the court, however, city attorney Jay Rubin and alternate attorney John Appel have both recused themselves from prosecuting the case to avoid any conflict, leaving an empty chair at an important set of the judicial process. A jury trial could be requested, should the matter not be resolved before that time.
Raising and working with hounds are in the Forrister’s family. Lane is a fifth-generation houndsman and rancher, while Amanda’s family also has a long history of utilizing dogs for the purpose of hunting and gathering. The two-story kennels have been referred to by some in the area as the “nicest around”. They are even equipped with misters to keep the working dogs cool in the hot summer heat.
Although, not officially listed or charged in the complaint, there is no doubt that the mayor is connected to the dogs, property and the case. She chaired the committee that oversaw the eventual decision to recommend the elimination of the Municipal Court due to budget constraints. That decision was fought at every meeting and turn by sitting Judge Beatrice “Bobbie” Sanders, who will have to preside over the case.
The mayor and commission will ultimately approve the dissolution of the court, which will go into effect at the end of the judge’s current term. At multiple times during the committee meetings the issue of maintaining speedy hearings in municipal court was brought up. The judge mentioned several times during those meetings that on average her court had to have extensions because they could not have arraignments, hearings and other proceedings within the mandated six-month window; raising further question about the promptness of Forrister’s arraignment just 13-days after the complaint was filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.