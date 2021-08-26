The FBI and Santa Fe Police Department are looking for an unidentified man who wore a Cleveland Indians baseball cap when he robbed a bank Monday afternoon, Aug. 8.
The robbery occurred at Wells Fargo, 545 W. Cordova Road, in Santa Fe, at approximately 4:26 p.m.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s, 5'4" to 5'6" tall, with a medium build, and acne scars on his face.
He wore a blue Cleveland Indians cap with a red brim, a white mask over his face, a blue long-sleeve, button-up shirt, and khaki pants.
The suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note to a teller.
The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who left the bank in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or the Santa Fe Police Department at (505) 955-5033.
Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.
Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.
