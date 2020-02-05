(Courtesy Photo) Bank of the Southwest is excited to welcome Mayra Martinez to the officer team of the Truth or Consequences branch, joining Tina Cabrales. Both Hatch natives, Martinez (sitting) graduates from Hatch Valley High in 2005. She and her husband, along with their three daughters live in Arrey. Martinez began in the banking industry seven years ago, the last five years with Bank of the Southwest. She will be specializing in consumer lending which includes in personal or signature loans as well as loans for autos, boats, ATV’s and more. Martinez said she is excited about learning the lending portion of the industry, as she begins working as a teller.
Tina Cabrales (standing) has been in banking since 1983 and with Bank of the Southwest since 1998, previously working in the Hatch branch before transferring to the T-or-C branch. She and her husband, Frank live in Hatch. She is the president of the Hatch Chile Festival and a member of the T-or-C Rotary Club. Cabrales has been assisting Sierra County for several years at the local branch and will continue with commercial and consumer loans, as well as her operations management portion of the bank.
Together the two are eager to work with Sierra County residents in the future and helping them with their needs. Cabrales added that she is especially looking forward to working with new businesses to the community and the bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.