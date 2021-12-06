After gathering for a special meeting Monday morning, December 6, members of the Elephant Butte City Council adjourned into a closed-door executive session to discuss city manager Vicki Ballinger’s evaluation. Upon returning to the morning’s public meeting, councilors rendered a majority decision to terminate the municipality’s employment agreement with Ballinger.
In an immediate protest of this decision, all other city staff members expressed united support for the city manager and joined in an immediate walkout.
Mayor Edna Trager was tasked to serve as the city’s lead administrator following the council session, and said although all staff members were in support of the walkout, a skeleton crew of volunteers were helping to assure basic municipal operations would be maintained.
Stating she neither supported the council’s action, nor participated in the vote, mayor Trager did confirm the board’s decision. However, in a subsequent discussion with city attorney Ben Young, she said how the action was rendered immediately following the afternoon’s closed-door executive session and the staff’s protest were taken into account.
In this regard, the mayor said the afternoon’s decision would be placed on the city council’s upcoming December 15 regular meeting agenda as an action item. Trager said this measure would seek a formal ratification of the board’s December 6 decision, and would allow an opportunity for the council to receive public comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.