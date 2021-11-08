This is the season to avoid becoming a victim. The T-or-C Police Department (TCPD) is reminding the community to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim this holiday season. Thieves are always casing out neighborhoods, vehicles, store parking lots, and businesses for a quick score especially during the holidays. Watch out for those porch pirates who love to steal your delivered packages.
Protect yourself by watching out for suspicious vehicles or persons in or around your neighborhood or business. Don’t leave your vehicle unlocked or your windows rolled down. Don’t leave valuables inside your vehicle. Keep an eye on your surroundings because you never know who is watching what you are doing. Recent burglaries revealed that the business or homeowner may have left a door or gate open making it easy for the burglar.
It is recommended that owners take steps in protecting their property. There are many inexpensive changes a property owner can take to better protect themselves, such as installing cameras, burglar alarms, motion sensor lights, or padlocks. Simple things like having your neighbor, family member, or trusted friend watch your home or business when you are planning on being away. Before closing your business or leaving your home double check to make sure your doors and gates are locked. You can also request an extra patrol by calling Central Dispatch at 575-894-7111.
Finally, take an inventory of all valuable items to include pictures or serial numbers to assist police if the items are ever stolen. If you observe suspicious individuals or persons, please Central Dispatch to report the concern immediately at 575-894-7111.
