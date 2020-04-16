Assembling at the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission chambers for their first regular meeting in over a month, April 15, members of the Elephant Butte City Council received a detailed report covering the city’s 2019 Fiscal Year (FY) audit, discussed ongoing preparations for the upcoming 2020/2021 FY budget and addressed current funding applications for planned road improvement projects.
The venue shift to T-or-C allowed the afternoon’s session to be broadcast live over KCHS Radio, as COVID19 restrictions prevented members of the public from attending the city gathering.
After learning how the 2019 FY audit showed marked improvement, but was still in need of continued attention, councilors approved a motion to accept the fiscal report. Board members then approved a formal declaration of emergency relating to the COVID-19 health crisis, which will allow the city to be in line for financial reimbursements when such may become available.
Councilors moved on to endorse a ratification, which confirmed their support for a New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) funding application they previously approved on March 5, and further supported a new NMDOT funding application for planned upgrades to Warm Springs Boulevard.
The afternoon’s meeting also included discussion about numerous unknowns surrounding preparation processes for the upcoming year’s budget. While the COVID-19 health emergency has left city authorities unsure of recent figures and unable to forecast near-term effects on the city’s finances, members supported efforts to move forward with budget preparations, albeit as cautiously as might be possible.
The April 15 session further provided members with a status update on municipal operations, ongoing drainage improvement projects and other measures being taken to cope with fiscal and operational impacts of the present health emergency.
