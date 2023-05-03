With beaming smiles, Miss Fiesta 2023 Aubrie Carter, First Runner-Up and Miss Congeniality Alie Montoya, left, and Second Runner-Up Jazlyn Cates, right, joined for their first royal court duty Saturday, April 29, posing for the post event photos.
Reveling in the joy of being selected to serve as ambassadors for the community for the coming year, Carter and her court graciously accepted the evening’s accolades. Miss Fiesta and her court will now reign over numerous community events scheduled for the coming year, beginning with the Fiesta 2023 parade and festivities, which kicks off in earnest this Friday evening, May 5.
The Saturday evening Miss Fiesta Contest drew the largest crowd seen for several years at the Truth or Consequences Civic Center’s Ralph Edwards Auditorium.
Seven young ladies from the community participated in this year’s contest, and each was supported by a strong contingent of family, friends and well-wishers.
Along with the aforementioned royal court members, also vying for the 2023 Miss Fiesta crown were Alejandra Prince, Kaitlynn Combroto, Arianna Alaniz and Elizabeth Bolke. Throughout the competition, all of the young ladies displayed poise and appropriacy for the moment, as they moved through the contest’s required elements and their personal moments in the spotlight.
Presented by the Truth or Consequences Rotary Club, the 2023 Miss Fiesta Contest was realized through the support of many dedicated volunteers and bountiful offerings from both individuals and businesses throughout the community.
In keeping with tradition, the Hot Springs High School JROTC Color Guard opened the evening’s contest with a presentation of colors, as 2016 Miss Fiesta Skylar Green-Cochran delivered an a cappella rendition of Our Star Spangled Banner.
Following an invocation by 2021 Miss Fiesta McKenzie Luna, audience members were introduced to the evening’s Masters of Ceremony, Cathy Vickers and Bruce Swingle. After also introducing the evening’s panel of judges, and JROTC escorts, the lights came up and this year’s Miss Fiesta contestants joined to offer an exuberant dance performance, choreographed by Isobel Garcia.
Following a brief interlude, as contestants donned their evening’s attire, each of the young ladies were escorted one at a time to center stage, where they were formally introduced to the audience and judges. MC Cathy Vickers then recalled each contestant for an impromptu answer to a selected question. Always a challenge, this portion of the contest was key for the panel of judges. While all of the young ladies offered acceptable answers, all of the members of the royal court displayed a relaxed manner and clearly delivered thoughtful responses.
With this important component completed, the judges tallied their final grades and tension began to build as the evening’s competition neared its climax.
As contestants returned to the stage, the 2023 $500 Senior Award winner was announced to be Alie Montoya and the ceremony then moved on to the much-anticipated wildly applauded selection of the 2023 Miss Fiesta Royal Court.
