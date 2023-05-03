With beaming smiles, Miss Fiesta 2023 Aubrie Carter, First Runner-Up and Miss Congeniality Alie Montoya, left, and Second Runner-Up Jazlyn Cates, right, joined for their first royal court duty Saturday, April 29, posing for the post event photos. 

Reveling in the joy of being selected to serve as ambassadors for the community for the coming year, Carter and her court graciously accepted the evening’s accolades. Miss Fiesta and her court will now reign over numerous community events scheduled for the coming year, beginning with the Fiesta 2023 parade and festivities, which kicks off in earnest this Friday evening, May 5.

