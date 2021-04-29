New Mexico residents can get their legal questions answered free or receive a referral from 9 a.m.-noon, May 1, through the Ask-a-Lawyer Call-in Program sponsored by the New Mexico Young Lawyers Division. Attorneys staff the phones and answer questions from across the state on a variety of topics including: employment law, divorce, child support, landlord/tenant issues, personal injury, estate planning, real estate and more.
Residents cross the state are welcome to participate in the Ask-a-Lawyer Call-in Program. Callers should have documents relating to their questions ready prior to calling in.
•Dial 1-800-876-6227
•Saturday, May 1
•9 a.m.-noon
May 1 was declared Law Day in 1958 by President Eisenhower. This event helps to celebrate the day by providing legal services to New Mexicans across the state.
The media is invited to the State Bar Center in Albuquerque for the call-in or may contact Evann Laird (505-379-7456 or elaird@sbnm.org) for interviews with volunteer attorneys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.