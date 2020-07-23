The T-or-C Municipal School District admin staff is busy preparing for the rapidly approaching beginning of the 2020-21 school year. In less than two weeks, August 3-7, faculty reports for orientation and staff in-service. This is followed by students returning, first online August 10-14, and then in person beginning August 17.
District staff, the schools’ principals and other admin support staff spent the past week contacting all the student’s families in the district. Preliminary results, from numbers as of July 19 yielded mixed results. With a bit over 30 percent either undecided or who were unable to be reached, the remainder showing over 38 percent favoring the hybrid, 2-day in school instruction model approved by the board at their July 13 meeting. (See graphic detailing Hybrid Model #1 accompanying this article) There were 28 percent of families wanting their student to engage in fully at home virtual remote instruction. In addition, nearly three percent were at that time considering disenrolling their student and committing to a home-school plan.
We sat down recently with Dr. Channell Segura, Superintendent of T-or-C District Schools to discuss some of the relevant issues concerning the reopening.
Question: The polling of families shows that around 28 percent want their students to engage in 100 percent remote virtual a-home instruction. What are their options with this?
Answer: This is an option for those students. If parents or guardians want to select this for the first semester, we have provided that they will be able to do so. Our instruction model has been developed such that all instruction will be available and performed on the Schoology Learning Management System.
Question: What about the close to 3 percent who want to opt for home-schooling?
Answer: Before we disenroll any student, we want to meet with the parent to make sure they have signed on with a state approved home-school system. Once disenrolled, it is not an easy or automatic process to re-enroll. We want to make sure that each student’s educational needs are still going to be met.
Question: With the numbers opting for the in-school model looking like they do right now, will we be able to transition into a full, in-school all week model”
Answer: It’s something we can look at but at the present we think it the most prudent course to begin with the two- day hybrid model. We can look at a number of factors as we approach the nine-week point, halfway through the semester to assess transitioning to fully in-school. What we have discussed, is if we go to a full 100 percent in-school all week, we would use a four-day week, with one day, probably the Friday, used to thoroughly clean and disinfect the classrooms and all areas of the school.
Question: What can you tell me about the Schoology system the schools will be using?
Answer: We purchased this system and will be engaged in training on it next week as an optional thing for teachers who wish to attend. The first week, August 3-7 will begin with two days of new-staff orientation and then three days of in-service. A lot of that will be devoted to getting comfortable with Schoology. We will be putting all lessons on the system. This way we can shift seamlessly to 100 percent virtual if the state goes that way. Of course, it also will accommodate those students who choose to enter the first semester with a 100 percent remote virtual instruction from home. Schoology can be used for all aspects from instruction, to reports, to recording attendance.
Question: How are the teachers responding to the reopening plan?
Answer: In surveying the teachers and staff, with 111 responding we had 49 percent who wanted ideally to return to a full 100 percent in-school instruction, another 16 percent wanted the 100 percent virtual model and another 35 percent favored the hybrid model. Of course, there are some concerns with returning to the classroom. We have had 15 percent of staff indicate that they meet the CDC guidelines of high risk and we are looking at ways to accommodate them in a safe way.
Question: What about the schedule for Arrey Elementary?
Answer: When the state mandated that schools could not reopen until August 3; this already pushed their earliest possible date back more than two weeks. We thought it was important that the teachers and staff there receive as extensive in-service training and professional development as those at the other four schools. This would push their earliest start time for students back still further. Meeting with Principal Cardona at Arrey it was agreed by everyone that the best option was to have all schools on the same calendar for this school year. We can re-visit that with our current plan being to have Arrey return to the year-round calendar that they have had, for the 2021-22 school year.
• There were a few points that Dr. Segura continued to stress. “We are fully committed to executing a very strong educational plan. We have done our due diligence and fully looked at every aspect of this. We are ready, regardless whether that is our hybrid model, or fully in school, or whether we have to pivot into a full virtual model. It will not be at all like what we did in the spring after the school closure in March. The virtual learning model will be very much different from what we did then.”
“Our top concern is the health and safety of the students and ensuring that they have a strong educational experience. This is all new to us as it is to everyone. We know that we can have an excellent educational experience if we all communicate. We ask the parents to please communicate any concerns or questions. Working together we can do this. Together we can ensure that our students are both safe and receive a quality education.”
