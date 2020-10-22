Before attending to a lineup of regular agenda items October 21, the Elephant Butte City Council received a public comment from a representative of the city’s chamber of commerce, who outlined plans for a series of coronavirus-aware and health-conscious holiday events in the coming weeks. Included in the upcoming schedule of activities are a video contest, a decorative light contest for homes and business, as well as a formal community Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and a special “ Desert Lights Cruise” event/contest. All events will be respecting health regulations/mandates that may be in place. Further information about the planned holiday events may be available by contacting the Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce at 744-4708, or by visiting the organization’s established Facebook page.
•Once into the October 21 regular session, council members approved two roadway improvement resolutions. One measure will be aiming for additional street upgrades in the Camino Cinco neighborhood, and the other set efforts moving toward long-planned upgrades along Warm Springs Boulevard.
•In other action, council members approved a series of budget adjustments, and tentatively endorsed a flood plain management agreement. Board members postponed consideration of a proposed animal control agreement with the City of Truth or Consequences, as well as discussion surrounding proposed revisions to the city’s “red lot” ordinance (No. 194).
•The October 21 session further included a planning and zoning board update, a quarterly report on Sierra Del Rio golf course operations from Spirit Golf Management, as well as discussion concerning an upcoming comprehensive plan survey, and potential modifications to city code relating to utility collections.
