While many people have found events and activities limited and challenging during the pandemic, a local group of New Mexico artists are sharing an opportunity to be outdoors, socially distanced, while painting in nature.
The Plein Air Painters of New Mexico (PAPNM) is a professional association of artists dedicated to the business of preserving and promoting painting "en plein air" - in the open air or outdoors.
Painters will be visiting Jemez Springs and the surrounding area from April 17-22, culminating in a show at the Jemez Fine Art Gallery at 17346 Hwy 4 in Jemez Springs, from April 24 through May 7, 2021.
The area offers many locations for painters to spread out and remain socially distanced from each other. The paint out area includes Fenton Lake, Battleship Rock, Soda Dam, Bandelier National Monument, Gilman Tunnels, the Jemez Historic site, numerous fishing and picnic areas along the Jemez River, the Valles Caldera, and Jemez Falls.
For anyone who loves New Mexico and the outdoors, it is fascinating to see an artist at work and view the landscape from an artist’s perspective. The public is invited to visit the area and see the artists painting live from a socially responsible distance. The show will be open to the public on April 24 and there is no fee for admission.
To find out more or join as a member, visit PAPNM.org. The organization can also be found on Instagram: papnm01; Facebook: papnm.org; YouTube: http://bit.ly/papnm
Plein Air Painters of New Mexico is a non-profit organization continuing the legacy of outdoor painting since 1949.
