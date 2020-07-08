One reason we are seeing such variety, and quality of art being produced by our students, rests in their determination to dig deep and find creative avenues to express what they are feeling and experiencing in the world around them. Another reason for this explosion of youthful talent are the skills, dedication and knowledge of the three art teachers of our district. They are, Kim Artman at the T-or-C Middle School, Kristin Boren who teaches at the district’s elementary schools and Eric Fernandez, who heads up the program at Hot Springs High.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that each of these three are artists in their own right, spending “down time” to produce art. The three pieces featured here show the variety style and quality of execution that our teachers bring to their own creative endeavors.
Though within the public school’s teaching world, over the last couple of decades, art teachers have often felt themselves to be “swimming against the current,” as education becomes more narrowly focused. With emphasis on class selectin deemed to be directly related to specific career paths and job training, the arts are often left behind, relegated to fringes. Many are starting to come around to seeing this as short sighted.
Our teachers arrived here on different paths. Kristin Boren grew up in Virginia, loving art from when she was as young as she can remember. After earning her degree in art education from Oklahoma State, she taught in Oklahoma for five years before moving to Las Cruces in the mid 1990s. “I taught visual art in the Las Cruces Public Schools for 19 years. In the last 5 years my life took an unexpected turn as I developed a passion for restoring vintage trailers. Due to this new-found creative outlet, I purchased a small RV park in Hillsboro in 2016. I have site rentals as well as vintage trailer rentals.”
After spending most of her career teaching in high schools, Kristin has been the art teacher at the entry level, rotating between Arrey and T-or-C Elementary schools and Sierra Educational Center (SEC). Her painting, Red Geranium, featured above is executed in oils.
Kim Artman has been teaching art for 18 years. She developed the art program for Estancia schools and has taught sixth grade English here for several years before the position teaching art at T-or-C Middle School came open, into which she immediately moved to. Kim also teaches drama at the middle school as well as giving art classes independently, open to the people of the community.
Her work featured here, “Geometric Horses,” was done in acrylic on a large four by five-foot canvas several years ago. It symbolizes my love of horses along with a New Mexican heritage. It has since inspired other pieces including a collage which was done the years after the original was created.”
Eric Fernandez, who leads the art department at Hot Springs High has been teaching there for six years, having earned his degree from NMSU. Fernandez work here, “Reconciliation” was done with colored pencil and pen on 12 by 18-inch paper.
Beginning with the 2019-20 school year, Fernandez took over production of the high school yearbook which he will continue to head in the coming year. He also has a deep commitment to public art and has organized several efforts to encourage students to expand their horizons. He led the effort to restore the exterior of the T-33 Jet Trainer that graces the entrance to the municipal airport, in which he and a number of his students worked weekends and after school for several months. He also organized the student effort to design and decorate the Elephant Butte American Legion recycling trailer and several public murals.
An understanding of art reflects on Math, on History, on culture, on just about every aspect of life. Professionally, aspects of art are included in a wide variety of career paths, from advertising and graphic design to game development, cosmetology and interior design. Even when a student is not considering one going into an art related profession, they will still benefit from experience and knowledge gained by at least some study in the arts in school. It will aid in thinking, outside the box, metaphorically and in abstract ways, that will help in problem solving and creativity in virtually any area they pursue. More than this, it helps add a richness to life that brings both joy as well as a deeper appreciation of sorrow. It makes us whole.
