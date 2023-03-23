ARREY BASEBALL
Baseball season has started, and the Sierra County Little League practices are in full swing. Here in Arrey, we have four teams that will be competing in town, 1-T-Ball team, 2-minor teams, and a major team.
The baseball field in Arrey is being renovated, thanks to our past state representatives, our county commissioners, and the community for funding and pushing the project forward.
Because of the renovation, the kids have did not have a place to practice. But we live in such a great community that we had two parent/coaches make their own baseball fields.
Chad Moore and Tony Aguirre took matters into their own hands and made baseball fields on their property. All four teams are now able to take turns practicing on the homemade fields. All of the Arrey teams should be ready for competition once the games start.
I thought it was a story worth telling. Edward and I have been trying to get the baseball field project going for quite sometime. Also, we’re very happy to report that with the help of outgoing county manager, Charlene Webb, the county recently secured a grant to help the project along.
We, along with the community, are anxiously waiting for the much needed project to be completed.
VOLUNTEERS HELP CLEAN UP
OLD ARREY CEMETERY
The clean up effort at the Arrey Cemetery started January 21. The end goal is to clean the old cemetery that has been buried under mesquite bushes, now trees, and a lot of brush for more than 10 years.
Volunteers led by Tony Martin and Tim Hargrove got to work. With the help of several community members, the volunteer Fire Department (Alex Varble) and business community members, the work is almost done. The cemetery has graves dating back to 1840s.
