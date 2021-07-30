In a joint private-public project, the long planned, worked for and awaited project to connect Arrey Elementary School into the twenty-first century with a high-speed broadband connection has been completed. Funded entirely with state, federal and private money, the school district incurred no costs in the project. Sacred Winds Communication was the primary contractor involved in the project, running fiberoptic cable from T-or-C to Arrey, to tie the school in with the rest of the school’s network.
Both download and upload speeds have now been dramatically improved at the school. A quick test on the day of the ribbon-cutting showed download speeds of about 1 Gbps and uploading speeds at over 300 Mbps. This should greatly enhance the ability of both teachers and students to do their work.
This is the culmination of nearly seven years of work by the district provide a high-speed connection to the school, shepherded by the school district’s head of technology, Mike Torres. Actual work on the ground, obtaining rights-of-way and laying fiber began last year
The Arrey Elementary project helped to make possible a larger project to bring this to the entire surrounding community, with as many as 1600 homes being positively affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.